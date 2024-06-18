Marine veteran, his family gifted brand-new home in Kyle

A Marine veteran was given a home at no cost in Kyle on Monday. It was a part of an organization's "100 Homes Challenge" to build homes for wounded veterans.

Sebastian Gallegos walked into his brand-new home in Kyle with his wife Jasmine and son Zolo for the first time on Monday.

The home was provided for him at no cost and mortgage free as part of Helping a Hero's 100 Homes Challenge to build 100 houses for severely wounded veterans.

"People look at me and they see the metal arm. They think, superhero or whatever, but it doesn't work like that. This arm is so injured that I try to train really hard as far as possible just to be able to take care of Zolo," said Gallegos.

Gallegos joined the Marines right after high school. Many of his unit in Afghanistan were killed by an explosive device. He lived, but lost his arm in the attack.

"Just to think, the 26 men that died, I get the opportunity to be a father here and have the opportunity to raise my son at home," he said.

He said it's been an uphill battle recovering and doing normal father duties. But this new home was literally made just for him. It includes expanded doorways and metal platforms around the house, so he can put his prosthetic on without any worry about damaging the house.

"I would tear up things because I push in really hard. And so in the bedroom, Lennar actually built a metal platform for me to push in my arm. And, because, all of the issues that I've had, tearing up walls, especially drywall," Gallegos said.

The four-bedroom home is something this family said they will cherish as they are expecting another child this fall.

"I know how much expenses go into it, and that I don't have to work so hard to be able to spend more time with my son and spend more time fighting the VA to get prosthetics. And I'm not going to take that investment lightly," he said.

To help support Helping a Hero, click here.