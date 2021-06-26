Massachusetts police investigate 'mass casualty incident' after truck appears to ram into building

Three people were shot in a mass casualty event on Saturday afternoon in Winthrop, Massachusetts, just north of Boston, a police spokesperson said.

People who live near the scene told WBZ-TV that a man crashed a truck he was driving into a brick building and gunshots were heard as the driver ran away.

Police found two gunshot victims at the scene and it is unclear what their current condition is.

The suspect "sustained serious, life-threatening injuries" and was transported to a local hospital, the police spokesperson said. Officers did fire on the suspect during the incident.

One police officer was also taken to a hospital but was not seriously injured.

At least one other SUV appeared to have wrecked near the scene as well, WZB-TV reports.

"There are multiple injured people and motorists are asked to avoid the area to allow first responders unrestricted access to the scene," Winthrop Police said.