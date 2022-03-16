Massive fire breaks out at Walmart distribution center

article

Firefighters are battling a massive warehouse fire at a Walmart distribution center in Plainfield, Indiana.

Fire officials tweeted that crews have responded to the building on Allpoints Parkway and are asking people to avoid the area.

According to FOX59, authorities said around 1,000 people were inside the building but reported no injuries.

"We’re thankful to local emergency crews for their quick response and for helping us account for the safety of our associates and those at the facility," a Walmart spokesperson said in a statement to FOX Television Stations. "We’ll continue working with police and fire personnel and are referring all questions to them."

The outlet also reported smoke could be seen as far way as Indianapolis, but there haven't been any impacts so far on the city's airport.

RELATED: DC firefighters rescue 2 children, 1 infant from burning apartment in Southeast

No word on what caused the fire.

Advertisement

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

