Maywald Christmas Display: 300,000 lights and helping out a good cause

The Maywald Christmas Display is back for the eighth year with 300,000 lights benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Jordan Maywald, who created the display, has been putting up Christmas lights since he was nine years old.

"I love to build stuff, and that's a lot of the displays out here - is stuff that I've built because you won't find it anywhere else," he said.

There are several new parts this year including a 15-foot snowman.

"My mom and I actually flew up to Pennsylvania this past March and rented a truck and drove it all the way back to Texas. I guess that's commitment and it's fun, we just love to do stuff like that," Maywald said.

He documents some parts on his YouTube channel, like assembling the snowman and building giant decorative bulbs.

Maywald and his family started putting lights in trees in July and ramped up in November, putting decorations in the yard. Some days they stayed out until midnight to get it all done by Thanksgiving. Money donated during the display goes to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

"It's for the kids and kids that are going through something that nobody should go through much less a child, just seeing them smile for a brief minute or two or a whole weekend on their trip is what it's all about," Maywald said.

Flying reindeer in the display represent the number of wishes granted last year, and stars represent the total number of wishes granted. They've granted 27 wishes so far. Last year, they raised $80,000.

"After you've granted 27 wishes I couldn't find any more reindeer," Maywald said.

The cause comes back full circle. "When we grant a wish, we actually get to meet a lot of the kids which is really cool," he said.

Maywald even started his own holiday lighting business this year.

The display runs through Dec. 28 from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. as long as it's not raining. The display is located at 10505 Twilight Vista, Austin, TX 78736. There is also on-site parking.

