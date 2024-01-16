Texas winter weather: MOWCTX suspends meal delivery on Jan. 16

Meals on Wheels Central Texas has suspended kitchen operations and meal deliveries on Tuesday, Jan. 16 due to the arctic blast hitting the region.

MOWCTX says the suspension is to help ensure the safety of volunteers and staff as well as in response to ERCOT's request for conservation.

The organization says clients in need of a meal should consume one of the shelf-stable meals delivered at the end of November and early December, expressly meant for emergency weather conditions.

MOWCTX says it intends to resume normal meal delivery services on Wednesday, Jan. 17 as long as it is safe to do so.