Mega Millions jackpot up to $735 million ahead of next drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $735 million ahead of the next drawing.

Friday’s winning numbers: 19 20 22 47 58 - 1

No tickets matched the winning numbers in Friday night’s drawing, though one ticket in Georgia and one ticket in Texas matched all five white balls to win the game’s next best prize of $1 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Tuesday, March 12 and players will be hoping to win the estimated $735 million jackpot – the sixth-largest prize ever offered by the game – or the $356.7 million cash option.

Mega Millions lottery tickets are sold at a 7-Eleven store in the Loop on January 22, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The jackpot has grown since it was last won on Dec. 8, 2023 in California.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the game.

This story was reported from Detroit,