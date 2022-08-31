Travis County votes to raise minimum wage to $20

The Travis County Commissioners Court has voted to raise the minimum wage for Travis County employees from $15 an hour to $ 20 an hour.

The commissioners also voted for a 5% raise across the board for salaried employees and a 3% bump into employees' retirement pension.

Starting salaries for Travis County correctional officers will be raised by 6.7% to $50,000 and the starting salary for Travis County Sheriff's Office deputies will be increased to 14.1% to $63,000.

Officials say this is an estimated $48 million that will be dedicated to the increase in compensations.

Final approval for the raises will happen at the September 27 county commissioners' meeting.

Once approved, the increases are expected to take effect on October 1.

The move comes as Austin City Council recently boosted the minimum wage for city employees from $15 to $20 an hour.