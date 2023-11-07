Missing Kyle teenager believed to be in Austin area

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Braiden Powers was last seen getting into a white 4-door vehicle at his home in Kyle. (Hays County Crime Stoppers)

Hays County deputies need your help finding a missing teenager.

Braiden Powers was reported missing on November 4. He last seen getting into a white 4-door vehicle at his home in Kyle.

Deputies believe the 17-year-old may be in the Austin area with his girlfriend Marley. Her last name is unknown.

Braiden is 6 feet tall, about 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding this incident, Braden Powers, or his whereabouts, please contact Hays County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), online at http://callcrimestoppers.com/, or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.