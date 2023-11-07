Missing teen in Kyle: Police seek help locating 14-year-old

article

Kyle police are asking for help finding a runaway teenager.

Jade-Villela-Villanueva was last seen on the night of November 5, and did not attend school November 6.

Police say the photo is from November 4 and Jade is believed to have a black sugar skull purse with her.

She is 5'1" tall, about 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, please contact the Kyle Police Department at 512-268-3232.