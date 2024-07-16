Hutto police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

article

Hutto police are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Police said they are looking for Rosalie Cruz, 17, who was last seen leaving her home in the Brushy Creek Meadows subdivision on July 11.

Rosalie was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black and red checkered pajama pants, and black Yeezy shoes.

She may also be going by the name Lesly Ramirez.

MORE STORIES:

If you have any information on Rosalie's whereabouts, contact the Hutto Police Department or your local law enforcement agency immediately.

Tips can be submitted by sending an email to crimetips@huttotx.gov or information can be shared with HPD by sending an anonymous text tip via their cell phone to police by texting the keyword HUTTOPD and your tip to 847411 (tip411).