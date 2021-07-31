Moral March for Democracy rally being held at Texas State Capitol

A rally is being held at the Texas State Capitol today.

The rally, which is being organized by The Poor People’s Campaign and its partners, concludes the 27-mile Moral March for Democracy that began in Georgetown earlier this week. The march was part of the Season of Nonviolent Moral Direct Action that continues Monday, Aug. 2, with a march led by faith leaders, poor people, and low-wage workers in Washington, D.C.

The rally is set to begin at 10 a.m. and will include a musical performance from country music legend Willie Nelson. FOX 7 Austin will carry a live stream of the rally on our website, news app, and Youtube page.

WATCH THE LIVE STREAM OF THE RALLY HERE:

Marchers are demanding that Congress approve the following actions by Aug. 6, the 56th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act:

Restoration of the full Voting Rights Act

Passage of the For the People's Act

An end to the filibuster

An increase in the federal minimum wage to $15/hour

Fair and respectful treatment of the nation's 11 million immigrants

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter