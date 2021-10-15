More arrests made after police recover cellphones stolen at ACL Festival

The Austin Police Department says it has made more arrests after recovering cellphones stolen at Austin City Limits Music Festival.

Of the 290 stolen cell phones APD recovered, 100 have been returned to their owners.

Due to ongoing investigations, APD’s Organized Crime Division worked with the US Postal Inspector who recently intercepted a package at a local post office and discovered a large number of cell phones.

Along with this large recovery APD officers located stolen property from ACL fest at the Austin Bergstrom Airport and arrested three individuals for a third-degree felony of Engaging in Organized Crime. The three arrested are:

30-year-old Jenny Gomez

Photo of Jenny Gomez courtesy Austin Police Department.

35-year-old Lidi Mora Morena

Photo of Lidi Mora Morena courtesy Austin Police Department.

34-year-old John Diaz-Abarracin

Photo of John Diaz-Abarracin courtesy Austin Police Department.

These most recent arrests come after police announced that two other men had been arrested for stealing cellphones at ACL as well.

___

___

