Mosquito ground spraying scheduled for Oct 8-9 in Sun City

Ground spraying is scheduled for the evenings of Oct. 8 and 9 weather permitting due to a positive West Nile virus mosquito sample.

The positive sample was collected on Sept. 27 from a trap site on the Yellow Rose Trail in Sun City.

Since the Williamson County and Cities Health District began this year’s testing in May, 26 mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus. Williamson County has reported one positive human case of West Nile Virus to date .

Spraying Oct. 8 & 9 in Sun City

The City is following the Health District’s best practices for Integrated Mosquito Management which, at their recommendation, calls for truck-mounted spraying, along with enhanced monitoring and testing and increased public outreach and education. Enhanced mosquito control efforts will also continue with the treatment of standing water with larvicide.

Although the mosquito control product poses no significant health risk, if possible, people and pets may want to stay indoors during spraying.

What you can do

The most important way to prevent West Nile virus is to reduce the number of mosquitoes where people live, work, and play. Health officials strongly encourage everyone to remain vigilant about protecting themselves from mosquito bites and preventing mosquito breeding on their personal property. Mosquitoes breed in standing water, needing as little as one teaspoon. By draining all sources of standing water in and around your property, you reduce the number of places mosquitoes can lay their eggs and breed.

Eliminating places where mosquitoes can breed and reducing the chances of mosquito bites are the most effective lines of defense against exposure to West Nile virus. As part of its Fight the Bite campaign the Health District recommends:

Draining standing water in flowerpots, pet dishes, clogged gutters, irrigation valve boxes, water meter boxes, and any drainage inlets. Even very small amounts of standing water can be a harborage for mosquitos to breed.

Using an EPA-registered insect repellent.

Dressing in long sleeves and pants when outdoors.

Treating standing water with EPA-approved larvicides which are applied directly to water sources that hold mosquito eggs, larvae, or pupae. When used consistently, larvicides can help reduce the overall mosquito burden by limiting the number of mosquitoes that are produced, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).