Mother's Day brunch recipes that are quick and easy to make

If you're still deciding what to make mom this Mother's Day, FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has a couple of ideas for you.

The recipes are perfect for breakfast or brunch and easy to make.

Waffle Graze Board with Candied Bacon

Ingredients

Bananas

Berries

Bacon (brush with maple syrup & coconut sugar)

Waffles

Peanut butter

Granola

Nuts

Maple syrup

Prosciutto Egg Cups

Ingredients

Prosciutto

Eggs

Cheese (I used an Italian blend)

Spinach (arugula would also be really yummy)

Roasted red pepper bell pepper

Salt and pepper

Method

Preheat oven to 400°, then spray each muffin tin with non-stick spray Line each with a piece of prosciutto, leaving one edge slightly higher to grab once cooked (this is the hardest part) On top of prosciutto add 1 tablespoon chopped spinach, 1 tablespoon shredded cheese, then crack the egg and add a couple pieces of chopped roasted red pepper (you can add any other toppings like chopped mushrooms, ground sausage, etc.) Season with salt and pepper Bake for 13-15 minutes for runny eggs or 15-18 minutes for a more cooked egg

Tierra says the scrambled version of this recipe is amazing. To make it, take the eggs and the filling for as many eggs as your crack in, scramble it up, pour it in each tin, add salt and pepper, and bake for about 16-18 minutes at 375°.