Mother's Day brunch recipes that are quick and easy to make

By
Published 
Cooking with FOX 7
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - If you're still deciding what to make mom this Mother's Day, FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has a couple of ideas for you.

The recipes are perfect for breakfast or brunch and easy to make.

Waffle Graze Board with Candied Bacon

Waffle graze board recipe from FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum

If you're still looking for something special to make that special person for Mother's Day, FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has something you can try that's quick and easy to make.

Ingredients

  • Bananas
  • Berries
  • Bacon (brush with maple syrup & coconut sugar)
  • Waffles
  • Peanut butter
  • Granola
  • Nuts
  • Maple syrup  

Prosciutto Egg Cups

Prosciutto egg cup recipe from FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum

If you're still looking for something special to make that special person for Mother's Day, FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has a quick, easy recipe you can try.

Ingredients

  • Prosciutto
  • Eggs
  • Cheese (I used an Italian blend)
  • Spinach (arugula would also be really yummy)
  • Roasted red pepper bell pepper
  • Salt and pepper

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 400°, then spray each muffin tin with non-stick spray
  2. Line each with a piece of prosciutto, leaving one edge slightly higher to grab once cooked (this is the hardest part)
  3. On top of prosciutto add 1 tablespoon chopped spinach, 1 tablespoon shredded cheese, then crack the egg and add a couple pieces of chopped roasted red pepper (you can add any other toppings like chopped mushrooms, ground sausage, etc.)
  4. Season with salt and pepper
  5. Bake for 13-15 minutes for runny eggs or 15-18 minutes for a more cooked egg

Tierra says the scrambled version of this recipe is amazing. To make it, take the eggs and the filling for as many eggs as your crack in, scramble it up, pour it in each tin, add salt and pepper, and bake for about 16-18 minutes at 375°.