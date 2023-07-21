Police identify murder suspect arrested in East Austin SWAT situation

Austin police have identified the murder suspect taken into custody after a SWAT call out on Thursday, July 20.

Police say 55-year-old Donathon Bernard Chandler had a warrant for first-degree murder in the shooting death of Peter Gonzalez when he was found in the 1400 block of Braes Ridge Drive in East Austin around 5 p.m.

Donathon Bernard Chandler is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Peter Gonzalez. (Austin Police Department)

"They paid attention and saw the subject did not come out of the house, so they went and tried to make contact, subject would not come out, so they enacted, called SWAT," Senior Officer Dimitri Hobbs with Austin Police said. "SWAT came out and took a little while, but they got the subject to come out of the house finally."

After about four hours, Chandler surrendered peacefully and was booked into the Travis County Jail.

CRIME NEWS

No one was hurt in the incident.

Investigators believe Chandler shot Gonzalez after an argument on July 16.

Gonzalez was found with gunshot wounds inside an abandoned building on 52nd Street and Cameron Road. He died on scene.

Police believe they knew each other.