New Braunfels man gets 15 years for distributing child sexual abuse material

A New Braunfels man was sentenced Thursday in a San Antonio federal court for distributing hundreds of files of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

30-year-old Guy Mason Roden was sentenced to 15 years in prison and ordered to pay $20,000 in restitution to four victims.

According to court documents, Roden distributed hundreds of files containing CSAM between Nov 2020 and March 2021 using the peer-to-peer file sharing network uTorrent.

The investigation began when Texas DPS in San Angelo was investigating host computers in Texas actively sharing CSAM via uTorrent and identified Roden's IP address, says the US Attorney's Office.

Months later, Texas DPS in San Antonio identified that same IP address actively distributing CSAM through uTorrent.

DPS and Homeland Security agents then executed a federal search warrant at his New Braunfels home in April 2021 and seized his computer.

Roden was arrested in February 2022 and has remained in custody since.