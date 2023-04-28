Nearly 90% of DPS misdemeanor arrests are people of color, data shows

Nine out of ten misdemeanor arrests made by DPS in Austin are people of color. This comes from newly released demographic data from the Travis County Attorney’s Office from the City of Austin and DPS partnership.

City and county officials are calling this data extremely concerning. It is a fear they have had from the start of this DPS partnership.

It has been a month since the City of Austin partnered with DPS. Demographic data obtained from County Attorney Delia Garza’s office reveals DPS has made 167 misdemeanor arrests in Austin within the last four weeks, March 30-April 22,:

Latino: 108 arrests (64.7%)

Black: 38 arrests (22.75%)

White: 20 arrests (12%)

Asian/Pacific Islander: 1 arrest (0.06%)

"Deeply troubling, but not surprising. This is exactly the concerns that communities like mine in Southeast Austin were raising from the moment that we learned of this deal of having DPS troopers within the City of Austin," said Council Member Vanessa Fuentes.

Census data shows Hispanic or Latino makeup for about 33% of the population in Austin. White is about 66%, Black is about 8%, and Asian is less than 1%.

"I do think that we need to make adjustments and that's what I'm committed to doing, is ensuring that we are deploying these troopers in a way that makes sense, in a way that does not have a disparate impact on our communities of color, and in a way that truly gets to the objective of the operation, which is to reduce violent crime given the staffing shortages that we have within the Austin Police Department," said Fuentes.

Fuentes is calling for communication and transparency from DPS. Something the Austin council has been calling for since their last work session.

"It is my hope that we can have the transparency that we are demanding at this point and I have called for it for four weeks now and will continue to call for it," she said.

The City of Austin will discuss this partnership further at the next work session meeting on May 2.