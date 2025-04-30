University of Texas OL Nick Brooks had vape pen with marijuana leaf on it during DWI arrest, docs show

article

Freshman Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Nick Brooks told police he was "feeling" the effects of a marijuana vape pen on the night of his arrest for allegedly driving while intoxicated, according to new records obtained by FOX 4.

Nick Brooks arrest

Nicolai Brooks

What we know:

According to the Travis County Sheriff's Office, Brooks, 18, was arrested and charged with a DWI on Sunday, April 27.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit for Brooks, the 18-year-old was traveling 47 mph in a 30 mph zone on West 6th Street.

Brooks then told the officer that he was coming from a 21 and up club on West 6th that "makes exceptions for UT football players," according to the affidavit.

The offensive lineman then told police that he was taking "two prospective players" to the strip club next.

According to the documents, Brooks admitted to smoking a marijuana vape pen and blunt before getting behind the wheel.

Police found a gold vape pen with a marijuana leaf inscribed on it in his pocket. Brooks told officers he was "feeling it" after saying he had taken three hits from the pen.

Brooks failed sobriety tests at the scene and had body tremors that caused his entire body to shake while trying to stand on one leg, according to the affidavit.

A breath test did not detect any alcohol, according to the affidavit.

He was booked into the county jail and released the same day on a personal recognizance bond.

What we don't know:

It is not clear what, if any, punishment Brooks will face from the team.

What they're saying:

UT football coach Steve Sarkisian released a statement on Brooks' arrest:

"We're aware of the situation with Nick Brooks, have talked with him and are gathering information. We will continue to monitor the legal process and address this situation within the team at the appropriate time."

Nick Brooks

Nick Brooks (Photo courtesy: Texas Football website)

The backstory:

Brooks committed to Texas from Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia.

The offensive lineman is 6 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 353 pounds, according to UT Football roster.