NJ man wins $1 million lottery after fortune cookie prediction comes true

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  May 9, 2024 9:34am CDT
TRENTON, N.J. - "Believe in miracles…"

Three little words that will have everyone believing in miracles, and the power of fortune cookies!

Specifically, one lucky New Jersey man who cracked open his post-lo mein treat to reveal that prophetic fortune, and hit the jackpot just days later!

After purchasing the CASH4LIFE ticket on his phone, he received a message that he had won $1,000 a week for life.

He told the NJ Lottery that his mind "immediately flashed back to the prophetic words of the fortune cookie promising a miracle."

The anonymous winner decided to take the $1 million cash value of the winning ticket. 

Let's hope he doesn't spend it all on fortune cookies!