North Austin domestic dispute leads to woman's death

A woman is dead following a domestic disturbance in North Austin, the Austin Police Department (APD) said.

Police said on Feb. 7, around 1:14 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Sweet Melissa Drive.

The caller, 31-year-old Jade Guajardo, said she was dropping off her ex-boyfriend Davonte Fox, 31, at a home in the 1000 block of Sweet Melissa Drive. Guajardo told police as she tried to leave, Fox flattened her tire.

Officers arrived and spoke with Guajardo, who received a ride and left.

At 2:37pm, officers spoke with Guajardo over the phone, who was at a different location and Fox’s location was unknown at this time.

At 7:54 p.m., officers responded back to the home on Sweet Melissa Drive for another disturbance.

The caller was not at the scene, but said Fox was involved in a disturbance inside the home. Officers arrived at the scene and determined that Guajardo had returned to Fox's home, and was being held hostage by him.

APD's SWAT then responded to the home. After lengthy negotiations, SWAT forced entry into the home at 12:14 a.m. and found Guajardo and Fox in an upstairs room, both with gunshot wounds.

Police said Guajardo died at the scene, and Fox was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives believe that Fox shot and killed Guajardo and then attempted to take his own life.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.