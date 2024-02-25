Cats rescued from house fire in Northeast Austin: AFD

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Two cats were given oxygen via a pet oxygen mask. (Austin Fire Department)

Five cats were rescued from a house fire in Northeast Austin recently.

The Austin Fire Department shared photos of the rescue on social media Sunday.

AFD says the fire started in the garage, then rapidly spread to the attic.

During their search and firefighting operations, crews rescued five cats. Two of them were given oxygen at the scene with the pet oxygen mask carried on all AFD apparatus.