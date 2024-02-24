Expand / Collapse search

UT building evacuated following chemical spill in a lab

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
UT Austin
Welch Hall on UT campus had to be evacuated Saturday night following a chemical spill inside a lab.

AUSTIN, Texas - A building on the UT Austin campus had to be evacuated following a chemical spill inside a lab on Saturday night.

It happened shortly before 6 p.m. at Welch Hall on 24th Street and Speedway on campus.

The building remained closed while fire and hazmat crews worked to make sure everything was safe.

The building is now reopened.

No injuries were reported.