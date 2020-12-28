Nursing facilities urged to take advantage of COVID-19 treatments

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) are alerting nursing facilities to the availability of monoclonal antibody therapies that can be used to treat residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

In a letter, DSHS Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, has urged facility administrators to work with their medical directors and treating physicians to consider the use of monoclonal antibodies whenever appropriate. The therapeutics have shown promise in reducing hospital admissions for patients who have been diagnosed with the disease, have mild or moderate illness, and are in a high-risk group for developing severe disease.

Texas receives regular allocations of two different monoclonal antibody therapies from the federal government, which can be directed to nursing facilities and other health care settings.

"These live-saving monoclonal antibody therapies play a critical role in our fight against COVID-19, and I urge nursing facilities across the state to take advantage of these treatments," said Governor Abbott. "Thanks to our partnership with the federal government, these therapeutics are readily available for nursing facilities and other health care settings to help us treat COVID-19 patients and reduce hospitalizations."

