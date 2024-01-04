At least 24 injured after subway train derailment near 96th Street

At least 24 people have been injured after a train derailed near 96th Street on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a pair of northbound subway trains side by side, half in and half out of the tunnel.

The train had roughly 300 passengers aboard when it derailed. Officials say all the injuries are minor, including one to an MTA worker.

There is no 1 train service between 137th Street and 42nd Street currently, with northbound express service is running from Chambers Street to Times Square-42nd Street.

For northbound service to/from local stops from Chambers Street to 28th Street, riders are advised to take M20 and M55 buses. For service between 137th Street-City College and 215 Street, rider should use the M4, M5, Bx7, and M100 buses.

For service between Marble Hill-225 Street and Van Cortlandt Park-242 Street, riders should use the Bx3, Bx9, and Bx10 buses. Metro-North is cross-honoring between Marble Hill-225 St and Grand Central-42 St.

There is no 3 train service between 42nd Street and 148th Street.

Riders should consider A/B/C/D trains, or the M1, M2 and M7 buses.

Subway officials say they are hoping to have full service restored in time for the Friday morning rush.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for updates.