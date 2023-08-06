Oak Grove Fire: Residents forced to evacuate as crews battle wildfire

"It's life what am I supposed to do, you know, I don’t want to burn up. So my daughter is in Dripping Springs. We can always go there. She has a brand-new house. I’m sure she would be happy to have the sheep in the backyard," says Richard Aubrey who lives in San Marcos.

Aubrey is one of many residents forced to pack up due to the raging wildfire.

"We are loaded up if the fire gets to our fence in the back we are out of here," says Aubrey.

The call came in around 1:30 p.m. for the fire in the 200 block of Oak Grove Road.

"The fire started near Oak Grove Road and is burning north", says Walter Flocke, the Texas A&M Forest Service PIO.

Officials say it's all hands-on deck to build containment lines and slow the spread of the fire.

"We have many assets on scene here at the fire right now including Texas A&M Forest Service in unified command with Hays County units from Travis County, we also have aviation assets working with us and heavy equipment assets working with us," says Flocke.

Nearly 60 homes in the area are threatened by the fire.

"Currently The Promise Land church is established as a shelter. I believe they are working on getting a second shelter on the Wimberley side," says Flocke.

"I've got everything that counts right here. Vineyards don't burn very well. That is the good news, so we just harvested over five tons of fruit. It's at the winery now but it's the living things that you have to worry about," Aubrey says.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

