Expand / Collapse search

Oak Grove Fire: Residents forced to evacuate as crews battle wildfire

By Tan Radford
Published 
San Marcos
FOX 7 Austin

San Marcos wildfire prompts evacuations

Multiple agencies are battling the Oak Grove Fire which has spread to about 300 acres. FOX 7 Austin's Tan Radford spoke to one person who was forced to leave their home.

SAN MARCOS, Texas - "It's life what am I supposed to do, you know, I don’t want to burn up. So my daughter is in Dripping Springs. We can always go there. She has a brand-new house. I’m sure she would be happy to have the sheep in the backyard," says Richard Aubrey who lives in San Marcos

Aubrey is one of many residents forced to pack up due to the raging wildfire.

"We are loaded up if the fire gets to our fence in the back we are out of here," says Aubrey.

The call came in around 1:30 p.m. for the fire in the 200 block of Oak Grove Road.

"The fire started near Oak Grove Road and is burning north", says Walter Flocke, the Texas A&M Forest Service PIO.

Officials say it's all hands-on deck to build containment lines and slow the spread of the fire.

Crews battle wildfire in San Marcos

The fire has burned about 100 acres and some homes are being evacuated. FOX 7 Austin's Tan Radford has the latest details.

"We have many assets on scene here at the fire right now including Texas A&M Forest Service in unified command with Hays County units from Travis County, we also have aviation assets working with us and heavy equipment assets working with us," says Flocke.

Nearly 60 homes in the area are threatened by the fire.

"Currently The Promise Land church is established as a shelter. I believe they are working on getting a second shelter on the Wimberley side," says Flocke.

"I've got everything that counts right here. Vineyards don't burn very well. That is the good news, so we just harvested over five tons of fruit. It's at the winery now but it's the living things that you have to worry about," Aubrey says.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 
 