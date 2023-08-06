Oak Grove Fire: Temporary flight restriction in place
SAN MARCOS, Texas - A temporary flight restriction is in place near San Marcos as crews battle a wildfire.
The Oak Grove Fire is estimated to be about 400 acres and about 20% contained as of 9:14 a.m. Aug. 6.
Officials say a drone was flying in the airspace Saturday night which can be unsafe for and slow the response of firefighting aircraft.
The Texas A&M Forest Service shared this graphic on social media to warn not to fly aircraft in the area of the Oak Grove Fire. (Texas A&M Forest Service)
READ MORE
- Oak Grove Fire: Wildfire continues to burn in San Marcos
- Oak Grove Fire: Residents forced to evacuate as crews battle wildfire
- Williamson County fire departments team up to fight wildfires
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the restriction is currently set to expire on Aug. 17 and covers a four-mile radius just eight miles northwest of San Marcos.
No pilots are allowed to operate any aircraft in the area except for firefighting operations.