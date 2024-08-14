San Marcos police officer cleared in April deadly shooting

A Hays County jury cleared a San Marcos police officer in a deadly April shooting.

According to the Hays County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, the officer who shot and killed 22-year-old Malachi Williams was cleared.

The jury considered the evidence and determined that the officer’s actions were justified under Texas law. No indictment was issued in the matter.

On April 11, at around 9:30 p.m., officers received a call about a man threatening two people with two 8-inch kitchen knives. The victims said they were at the Snax Max on E Hopkins Street and began walking home when a man started following them.

The victims were near their home when "the suspect then pulled out two knives and threatened both of them. They told police they feared for their lives."

Police said the victims were able to get inside their home and call 911.

When officers responded, they found Williams in a restroom at the back of the store.

A SMPD officer waited near the front door until Williams came out. That officer had talked to the victims of the earlier incident and was aware that Williams may have been armed with multiple knives.

At that point, the officer asked Williams to step outside. During the encounter, Williams ignored the officer’s repeated commands to turn around and put his hands behind his back.

After exiting the store, Williams continued ignoring the officer’s commands and ran. He was then pursued by multiple officers. The officer attempted to deploy his taser twice while running and both attempts missed.

During the pursuit, the officer noticed that Williams was running with the knives in his hands. Williams cut through a parking lot and headed directly toward an H-E-B, which was open at the time.

Malachi Williams

After they entered the parking lot of the grocery store, the officer shot Williams, striking him twice. Williams died from his injuries.

The Texas Rangers conducted the investigation into the shooting with the assistance of the San Marcos Police Department.

"The Hays County Criminal District Attorney’s Office presented the results of the investigation to the Grand Jury," said Kelly Higgins. "After hearing the evidence, the Grand Jury determined that the conduct of the officers was justified under the law and voted not to indict. This matter is now closed."

"We are saddened by the loss of life, but the actions of Mr. Williams posed a threat to public safety. This officer was forced to make a difficult decision in order to protect the public," Higgins added.