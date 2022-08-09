Expand / Collapse search

Organic, sustainable food brought to your door by Farmhouse Delivery

By
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX 7 Austin

Farmhouse Delivery helps bring farm to your door

FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets more details on the local company that's delivering organic and sustainable, local produce, meat, and groceries straight to your home.

AUSTIN, Texas - The school year is upon us, and it can be a busy time for families. One local company can help you take one thing off your plate by helping you figure out what you're going to put on one for lunch or dinner.

Farmhouse Delivery gets produce, local meat, groceries, and more from farmers who use organic and sustainable practices and delivers it all to your door.

Making food with Farmhouse Delivery

Schedules are going to fill up quickly now that the school year is upon us, and one local business is hoping to make things easier by helping you with what you're going to eat. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets details.

You can also get a meal kit subscription and make farm-to-table, restaurant-quality meals in about 30 minutes.

You can get more information here.