Outdoor activities at Black Rock Park along Lake Buchanan

If you're planning outdoor adventures this summer, you're likely looking for a few ways to beat the heat, and Black Rock Park along Lake Buchanan certainly has you covered.

Black Rock Park is a 25-acre park along the 22,400-acre Lake Buchanan which is ideal for striper and largemouth bass fishing, boating, and camping.

The park has activities on and off the water for families to enjoy all year long. Those activities include fishing, mini golf, sand volleyball, swimming, and paddle sports.

If you'd like to stay out at Black Rock Park, there are 18 colorful waterfront cabins and 32 campsites. Officials say there's also glamping accommodations on the way with Airstreams soon to be available to rent.

Black Rock Park is just one of the more than 40 LCRA parks from San Saba to Matagorda to the Gulf Coast.

WATER SAFETY

Officials remind people that when they're out on the water, they should keep a few things in mind to stay safe.