Over 200 housing units to be built to address Austin's homeless crisis

The brief Two contracts from local nonprofits have been approved to provide more than 200 affordable housing units. These units will be used for housing Austin's homeless population. Contracts were approved with Foundation Communities and LifeWorks



The Travis County Commissioners Court has approved two contracts with local nonprofits to expand housing for the homeless.

A $15 million contract with Foundation Communities will help fund a new development called Burleson Studios. It will have 104 units for single homeless adults.

Burleson Studios will be located in the Community First! Village and will provide residents access to health care, a grocery store and other businesses.

Another contract, of nearly $13 million, with LifeWorks will go toward The Works III at Tillery. It will have 120 units reserved for permanent supportive housing.

MORE STORIES:

"We’re making meaningful strides in addressing both the affordability crisis and the critical need for housing for those experiencing homelessness in Travis County," said Travis County Judge Andy Brown. "These investments in supportive housing are not just about creating units; they’re about building communities where residents have access to the care, services, and opportunities they need to thrive. By partnering with organizations like Foundation Communities and LifeWorks, we’re laying the foundation for long-term solutions that will improve lives and strengthen our entire community."

With both contracts, it will add more than 200 affordable supportive housing units to Austin's homeless population.

The funding comes from the $110 million in the American Rescue Plan Act set aside in 2021.