Parts of historic Williamson County Jail being demolished

The Brief Parts of historic Williamson County Jail being partially demolished The jail was used from 1889 to 1989 County hopes the land will be purchased and the building repurposed



Construction crews demolished parts of the old historic Williamson County Jail, but are keeping its history intact.

The jail was once a place where inmates, and even some notorious criminals like Henry Lee Lucas, served time. It now has the potential to be something new.

"We are demolishing parts of a block around the historic jail in Downtown Georgetown," said Valerie Covey, Williamson County Commissioner for Precinct 3. "It's all the components that are not historic."

The structures that no longer exist include the health district clinic, a cinder block building primarily used for storage, and additional cells. The central house where the sheriff and his family used to live will remain, while the rest is history.

According to the county commissioner's office, the jail was used from 1889 to 1989.

"It didn't have air or heating. It just had windows that you would open, and it had the bars in the jail for the cells, not walls or pods like you would see today," said Covey.

The county hopes the land will be purchased and the building repurposed. The person taking ownership of the historical landmark can gut the inside and make it their own.

"We are hoping that there will be a great interest in perhaps a boutique hotel, restaurants, or something with a really great purpose because it's one of the last blocks in the downtown Georgetown area that would be available," said Covey.