Body found in passenger seat of submerged vehicle in Manor
MANOR, Texas - Texas DPS is investigating after a man's body was found in a submerged vehicle in a creek in Manor.
On Monday, around 8:41 a.m., DPS says a driver reported seeing a vehicle upside down and almost completely submerged in Cottonwood Creek on Cameron Road near Cele Rd.
The 2008 Infiniti sedan was pulled from the creek and a person was found dead in the passenger's seat, according to Travis County ESD No. 2.
No one else was inside the vehicle.
It's still unknown why the vehicle left the roadway. The cause of the crash is under investigation.