Police investigating alleged relationship between former Rockdale ISD teacher, student

A former Rockdale ISD teacher has turned herself into police following an investigation into an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.

The district says on Sept. 27, Shawnee Despain resigned from her position at Rockdale High School.

Rockdale ISD conducted a thorough investigation after receiving a report on Sept. 21 alleging an inappropriate relationship between a high school teacher and student.

Despain turned herself into local law enforcement Tuesday, Nov. 7 in connection with two counts related to the alleged relationship. The district did not disclose what those counts are.

The district says the safety and welfare of students remains its top priority, and it will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement as well as provide the necessary support and resources for impacted students and families.