Pedernales Fire encouraging donations to 'Operation Backpack' school supply drive
SPICEWOOD, Texas - The Pedernales Fire Department is encouraging community members to participate in Operation Backpack.
Operation Backpack is a school supply drive running until August 10.
Items needed include: backpacks, markers, crayons, pencils, erasers, kids scissors, spiral notebooks and construction paper.
Donations can be made at the following locations in Spicewood:
Angels Icehouse
- 218215 State Hwy 71
- Open Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11-12 a.m.
Station 802
- 21311 State Hwy 71
Station 801
- 801 Bee Creek Road
Station 803
- 311 Paleface Ranch Road