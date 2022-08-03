Expand / Collapse search

Pedernales Fire encouraging donations to 'Operation Backpack' school supply drive

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Spicewood
FOX 7 Austin

SPICEWOOD, Texas - The Pedernales Fire Department is encouraging community members to participate in Operation Backpack.

Operation Backpack is a school supply drive running until August 10. 

Items needed include: backpacks, markers, crayons, pencils, erasers, kids scissors, spiral notebooks and construction paper.

Donations can be made at the following locations in Spicewood

Angels Icehouse

  • 218215 State Hwy 71 
  • Open Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11-12 a.m.

Station 802 

  • 21311 State Hwy 71

Station 801

  • 801 Bee Creek Road 

Station 803 

  • 311 Paleface Ranch Road