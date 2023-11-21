Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by driver near COTA

A pedestrian was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in Southeast Austin.

It happened just after 3 a.m. on FM 812 and Piland Triangle near Circuit of the Americas.

When Austin Travis County EMS arrived, the patient was unconscious and later went into cardiac arrest.

Medics performed extensive life-saving efforts and transported the patient with CPR in progress to St. David's South.

FM 812 is closed in both directions while law enforcement investigates.

