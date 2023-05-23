Pedestrian seriously injured in North Austin hit-and-run crash

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a hit-and-run crash in North Austin.

Police said on May 15, around 12:09 a.m., Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a pickup truck and pedestrian crash in the 9000 block of N I-35 southbound service road.

A preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian was hit by a pickup truck traveling south on the service road. The driver left the scene and did not stop or call 911.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries in critical condition. The victim has undergone several surgeries and remained in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The suspect vehicle is described as possibly a dark-colored Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra. The vehicle may be damaged to the front end due to the crash.

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.