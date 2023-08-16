Austin pharmacy to pay $200K for alleged Controlled Substances Act violation

An Austin pharmacy has agreed to pay $200,000 in civil penalties related to allegations it violated provisions of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA).

People’s Pharmacy Inc., doing business as Peoples Rx, operates five retail pharmacies and one compounding laboratory in the Austin area.

During a routine inspection of one location in June 2022, DEA diversion investigators determined that the pharmacy had violated certain regulatory recordkeeping provisions, improperly dispensed controlled substances to practitioners for office use, and issued prescriptions without authorization.

Investigators also learned that Peoples Rx had sold pseudoephedrine products without self-certifying as required by the Combat Methamphetamine Epidemic Act of 2005 (CMEA).

The CMEA regulates over-the-counter sales of cough, cold, and allergy products containing ephedrine, pseudoephedrine, and phenylpropanolamine, ingredients that can be used to produce illegal methamphetamines.

Retail provisions include daily sales limits and 30-day purchase limits, placement of product out of direct customer access, sales logbooks, customer ID verification, employee training, and self-certification of regulated sellers.