Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine distributed across Central Texas

The vaccine for COVID-19 is being spread across Texas.

"I think we’ve all been preparing for this waiting for this day," said Dr. MaryAnn Tran an Infectious diseases physician at Baylor Scott & White in Round Rock.

On Friday Baylor Scott & White in Round Rock began the vaccination process as they received 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

"Right now the first phase is healthcare workers the vaccine is going out to those who are at high risk and eventually it’ll be rolled out to the rest of the healthcare workers in our system," said Dr. Tran.

Dr. Tran was one of the healthcare workers who got the vaccine Friday. "It was really like any other vaccination you would receive. You go in line they take your name and number they give you a card which documents that you received the vaccine," said Tran.

As the vaccine is administered across Texas, the state put out a map so Texans can monitor where it’s being administered. While it may seem like the battle against COVID-19 is beginning to take a turn, Dr. Tran urged people to still be vigilant.

"Not everyone can receive a vaccine right now we have such limited doses and even if you do get the vaccine it’s not 100%," said Dr. Tran.

She urged people to continue wearing a mask and follow social distancing guidelines as more people continue to get vaccinated.

