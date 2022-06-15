Pflugerville approves 2-year contract with Allegiance Mobile Health

Pflugerville City Council has approved a two-year contract with Allegiance Mobile Health for emergency medical services.

The contract will begin on July 1 and run through June 30, 2024 with the option of renewing for one-year terms. The decision comes after Council voted not to move forward with an interim agreement with Travis County ESD No. 2.

The city says the new contract with Allegiance will come at no cost and that Allegiance has agreed to provide at minimum four Mobile Intensive Care Unit (MICU) ambulances at all times, committed to arriving to emergency calls within 7 minutes 59 seconds at least 90% of the time.

The City of Pflugerville has discussed the provision of emergency medical services for a year and a half, following Travis County ESD No. 2’s decision to stop providing this service without additional funding from the City of Pflugerville.