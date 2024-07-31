Pflugerville toddler who went viral for cheerleading is still dancing

Two years ago, a Pflugerville toddler went viral for nailing cheerleading moves alongside his big sister. He's still dancing and has a new interest as well.

Liam Rodriguez is now four-years-old and will start pre-K soon.

"[The video] still circulates so much. At least once a month, somebody will DM me and be like, 'look, your video popped up again,'" his mother, Michelle Rodriguez, said.

Liam's sister, Amaya Rodriguez, is now 14 and has made the Hendrickson High School cheer team.

"I didn't know if I'd make it or not, but I was very happy when I made it. I made a bunch of new friends and everything and a bunch of new skills I've been learning," Amaya said. "I'm excited and nervous because it's a whole new environment, because I'm going into high school and everything, but all the emotions."

The two still dance together.

"Sometimes I do tricks, and sometimes I do front rolls," Liam said.

"Very hard," he said about doing backflips.

He's also into science and meteorology.

"Super into science. He makes me do science experiments almost every day. Anything that reacts with anything," Michelle said.

Liam got to meet FOX 7 meteorologist Leslie London and had lots of questions about meteorology.

He's also expanded his vocabulary a lot since we first met him.

"I love tornadoes, but they're kind of scary," Liam said. "I love fireworks, because they're so pretty."

"His brain is definitely different, which is cool because he was a preemie, and we weren't sure how he would develop, or if he'd be really delayed, 27-weeker," Michelle said. "He's not at all delayed. He's crazy."

Michelle also says Liam loves sports where he can throw a ball, and they might start him in T-ball in a couple of weeks.