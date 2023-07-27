Scammers posing as law enforcement in Hays County: police

Law enforcement in Hays County is warning its residents about scammers posing as officers and deputies on the phone.

The City of San Marcos and the Hays County Sheriff's Office have received reports of several phone scams around the county where scammers are calling about pending arrest warrants with the sheriff's office and San Marcos Police Department.

As part of the scam, the caller tells the resident that they have a warrant and must send payment with a gift card or bitcoin to prevent arrest.

HCSO says some scammers are using a technique called "spoofing", which can display a legitimate phone number to the victim's caller ID. Scammers also often use the name of real sheriff's deputies and police officers to sound more legitimate.

Both SMPD and HCSO say they will never request payment over the phone or request fines to be paid with gift cards.

Anyone who receives such a call is advised to hang up immediately. Residents are also advised to contact law enforcement to verify any information they receive through these calls.

Residents can report scam calls to the San Marcos Police Department at 512-753-2108 or the Hays County Sheriff's Office at 512-393-7896.