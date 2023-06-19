San Antonio police warns citizens about scam calls

The San Antonio Police Department is warning residents about a known scam claiming victims are being investigated by the police.

SAPD says the scammers are known to call victims using a spoofed city number and claiming the victim is being investigated. Scammers also ask for payment in order to resolve the "investigation."

SAPD is reminding residents that it will never contact and ask for a payment by phone or by account transfer.

MORE SAN ANTONIO NEWS

Residents should also try and verify the caller before giving out any identifying information over the phone.

Anyone who believes they are the victim of a scam can call SAPD’s nonemergency number at 210-207-7273 to make a police report.