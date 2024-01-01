Expand / Collapse search

First baby of 2024 born at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center announced

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Fort Cavazos
FOX 7 Austin
Image 1 of 2

Baby Chance Lee Davis (Fort Cavazos)

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas - Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Cavazos has welcomed its first baby of 2024.

Chance Lee Davis was born at 12:30 a.m. at 6 lbs 7 oz and 19 inches.

His parents, Alexa and Douglas Davis, are looking forward to raising baby Chance alongside his sister Emery.

MORE HEARTWARMING NEWS

Alexa is a culinary specialist from West Palm Beach, Fla, and Douglas serves as an infantryman and is a native of Gainesville, Va.