Police identify woman killed in North Austin shooting

The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified the victim killed in North Austin earlier this month as 33-year-old Delilah Guzman.

According to police, 9-1-1 received a call from Guzman shortly before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, August 11. Guzman told police that somebody was breaking into her apartment, which is within the southbound service road within the 8100 block of North Mopac, and that she had been shot.

First responders with APD and Austin-Travis County EMS were dispatched to her apartment complex. When they arrived, they found Guzman unresponsive on the floor in her apartment. The victim appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound.

Despite life-saving measures, the victim succumbed to her injuries and died. On August 12, the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office conducted an autopsy and ruled the cause of death as a gunshot wound and the manner, Homicide.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous.

Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

