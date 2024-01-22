Man caught impersonating police officer: APD

article

A Pflugerville man is in custody after he was allegedly impersonating an Austin police officer.

The Austin Police Department says it started investigating when photos of a person in an APD uniform came to light and the person in the photos was not recognized as a current or past APD officer.

The investigation led detectives to 35-year-old Sean Michael MacDonald, who was arrested on Jan. 22 on charges of false identification as a peace officer, says APD.

Austin police released two photos that are allegedly of MacDonald wearing a police uniform:

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Austin Police Department)

MORE CRIME COVERAGE

Austin police are asking anyone who has had contact with MacDonald while he was allegedly representing himself as an Austin police officer, including stating he was a police officer and taking action as a police officer, to contact its Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-5245.

Anyone with any information may also submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.