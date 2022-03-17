Expand / Collapse search

Porsche auctioning new 'Sally' 911 to help Ukraine

By Gary Gastelu
A 911 inspired by the cartoon character Sally from "Cars" will be auctioned to help support humanitarian relief in Ukraine. © 2022 Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (© 2022 Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG)

Porsche has a unique 20th birthday celebration planned.

The automaker is creating a new 911 inspired by the character Sally Carrera from the film "Cars" in collaboration with Pixar and will auction it off for charity.

Sally was based on the 2002 911 and the company is designing the new model to be roadworthy, but include several signature features from the car in the film.

Sally Carrera, 2022, Porsche AG © 2022 Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG

These include the light blue color, an updated version of the turbo twist wheels, a pinstripe tattoo and what appear to be headlights shaded to look like eyes.

The car will be completed later this year and auctioned by RM Sotheby’s with the proceeds split between the USA for UNHCR's support of children and families affected by the conflict in Ukraine and Girls Inc.

A Porsche Design watch matching the car will be included in the lot.

