Possible gun incident at Akins Early College High School under investigation

The Brief Possible off campus gun incident under investigation near Akins Early College High School Incident was reported late on October 5 There will be an increased presence of Austin ISD police on campus today



School officials say there will be an increased Austin Independent School District police presence on the campus of Akins Early College High School after a possible gun incident off campus.

The backstory:

Akins Early College High School Principal Carma DeLeon said in a letter to families that the incident was reported late on October 5.

DeLeon said a student may have displayed a gun in an incident that happened off campus near Slaughter.

The incident was reported to the Austin Police Department and to the school's campus school resource officer.

An investigation is underway and there will be an increased AISD police presence on campus today (10/6).

What they're saying:

"I understand this news is stressful as we have dealt with previous incidents such as these," DeLeon says.

"We take all reported incidents seriously and investigate immediately."

What you can do:

DeLeon reminds students and others that if you see something, say something.

Any suspicious behavior should be reported to Austin ISD police at 512-414-1703.

If you have questions or concerns, you can also contact 512-841-9900.