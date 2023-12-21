Expand / Collapse search

Powerball jackpot rises to estimated $620M after no winner in December 20 drawing

By Elizabeth Pritchett
FOX Business

The Powerball jackpot continues to rise after no tickets matched all six numbers Wednesday night to claim the $576 million grand prize.

The jackpot now sits at an estimated $620 million – with a one-time cash payout option of $310.8 million – ahead of Saturday night's drawing.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday night were 27, 35, 41, 56 and 60 with a red Powerball number of 16. The Power Play option was 2X. There is a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the grand prize, according to the game.

Two lucky winners – one in Kentucky and the other in Rhode Island – did win $1 million after matching all five white numbers, the game announced Wednesday night. Three more players in Colorado, Kentucky and Virginia won $2 million with the Power Play option.

11424096-

FILE - Powerball play tickets on displayed at a store in 2023. ((Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The last time a Powerball player claimed the winning jackpot was in the drawing on Oct. 11 when a Californian snagged the $1.765 billion prize – the second-largest jackpot ever offered by the game.

The second billion-dollar prize won in 2023 took place on July 19 when another Californian won $1.08 billion, the lottery said. That jackpot is the fourth-largest prize ever.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The game says more than half of the proceeds from a ticket sale remain in the jurisdiction where it was sold.

