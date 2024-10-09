Proposed plan would make parts of Congress Avenue pedestrian-only

The brief The city wants input on a plan to make Congress Avenue leading up to the Texas Capitol pedestrian-only. There are two parts to the plan: making improvements to streets and making a public plaza. Austinites can share their input until Nov. 24.



The city wants your input on a plan to make Congress Avenue leading up to the Capitol pedestrian-only. It's part of a vision plan to improve the historic street.

One part of the plan would make 7th to 11th streets a public plaza, but east to west traffic would still flow on those streets.

"I think it might encourage more people to come to this part of downtown, so I think it's a great idea," Austin resident Laura Brown said.

"I actually think it'd be a little bit harder because I definitely take this route for work, so I would want to be able to drive on it," Ryan Bratsch, an Austin resident, said.

The other part of the plan would make improvements between Cesar Chavez and 7th. The city started the vision plan in 2017.

"Congress Avenue is our main street. It's the gateway to the Capitol," Anna Martin, assistant director for the Transportation and Public Works Department, said. "The vision plan was all about how do we rebalance the avenue, how do we make more space for pedestrians and cyclists?"

The first phase of the proposed construction uses funds from the 2020 mobility bond. The $22 million gets two of the four plaza blocks done, as well as improvements between Cesar Chavez and 7th Streets.

The rest of it would come from more bonds or grants. There is no projected completion date yet.

"We don't have funding for the entire plan. The entire plan is in excess of $130 million, so we'll be taking this in phases," Martin said.

The other part of the plan adds improved bike lanes, dedicated turn lanes, and more pedestrian space between Cesar Chavez and 7th Streets.

That means the parking spaces would go away.

"Parking on Congress Avenue really makes a small fraction of what's available downtown. While it will be a concern of the businesses on the street, we're hoping to kind of work hand-in-hand with them on wayfinding and directing folks to nearby other public parking lots," Martin said.

"I think what would be most important is what would be good for the local businesses, if foot traffic would be good for the local businesses," Nick Newell, an Austin resident, said. "The issues with traffic and parking would definitely be something to consider, and I would hope that they address those concerns as well."

You can share your feedback here until Nov. 24, 2024.

There are also two open houses:

Tuesday, October 22, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Downtown Austin Space Activation at 506 Congress Avenue

Saturday, October 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Downtown Austin Space Activation at 506 Congress Avenue