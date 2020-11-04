Propositions approved in Pflugerville, 2 new council members elected

Officials in Pflugerville have released preliminary results from Election Day. All three bond propositions that were on the ballot passed and two new members were elected to Pflugerville City Council.

Three places were open on city council and Rudy Metayer, who was running for re-election to Council Member Place 4, received 15,774 votes to Bob Reichenbach's 7,678.

For Council Member Place 2, preliminary results show Ceasar Ruiz with 13,995 votes and Victor To with 9,579 votes. While for Council Member Place 6, David Rogers has 11,890 votes and Jim McDonald has 11,001 votes.

The Election Day ballot also had three bond propositions that were all approved by Pflugerville voters.

Proposition A, which includes $101.7 million in transportation projects, was approved by 68.2% of voters. Proposition B, which includes $42.3 million in parks and recreation projects, was approved by 65.9% of voters. The final bond considered, Proposition C, provides $47.3 million for a new senior and recreation center and received 57.2% of the vote.

Officials say final results for Pflugerville’s November 3 General and Special Bond Elections will not be available until Pflugerville’s canvass of the votes on Tuesday, November 17.

